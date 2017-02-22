FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Return Energy announces private placement
February 22, 2017

BRIEF-Return Energy announces private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Return Energy Inc

* Return Energy announces private placement

* Return Energy Inc - return intends to issue up to 25 million units at a price of $0.12 per unit 23.1 million cde fts at a price of $0.13 per cde fts

* Return Energy Inc - intends to issue up to 7.1 million cee fts at a price of $0.14 per cee fts

* Return Energy Inc - proceeds of offering to be used by return to further development activities in Rycroft, Gordondale, and Valhalla areas of Alberta

* Return Energy Inc - intends to close a first tranche of offering on or about February 28, 2017 with a second and final tranche closing in March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

