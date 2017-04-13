FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Return on equity at Italian banks fell to -9.9 pct in 2016-BOI
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Return on equity at Italian banks fell to -9.9 pct in 2016-BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Italian central bank says in its monthly report:

* Return on equity at leading Italian banks fell to minus 9.9 percent in 2016, versus 3.5 percent in 2015

* Italian banks took just over 67 billion euros of funds from the European Central Bank at March tender for so-called Tltro financing operation

* New problematic loans at Italian banks fell to 2.3 percent of total loans in the last three months of 2016, from 2.6 percent a year earlier

* Coverage ratio of impaired loans rose to 51.7 percent in Q4 from 47.3 percent in the previous quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.