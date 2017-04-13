BRIEF-Return on equity at Italian banks fell to -9.9 pct in 2016-BOI

April 13 (Reuters) - Italian central bank says in its monthly report:

* Return on equity at leading Italian banks fell to minus 9.9 percent in 2016, versus 3.5 percent in 2015

* Italian banks took just over 67 billion euros of funds from the European Central Bank at March tender for so-called Tltro financing operation

* New problematic loans at Italian banks fell to 2.3 percent of total loans in the last three months of 2016, from 2.6 percent a year earlier

* Coverage ratio of impaired loans rose to 51.7 percent in Q4 from 47.3 percent in the previous quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)