5 months ago
BRIEF-Rev Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.26
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rev Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Rev Group Inc

* Reports fiscal first quarter 20171 results and provides full-year guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 sales $443 million versus I/B/E/S view $449.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.225 billion to $2.325 billion

* Sees FY net income of $40 to $43 million

* Says expects full fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures to approximate $40 to $45 million

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $150 to $155 million

* Expects full-year fiscal 2017 net income in range of $40 to $43 million and adjusted EBITDA in range of $150 to $155 million

* FY2017 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

