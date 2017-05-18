BRIEF-Revance announces positive top-line 24-week duration of effect results in all three cohorts in RT002 injectable phase 2 cervical dystonia trial

May 18 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance announces positive top-line 24-week duration of effect results in all three cohorts in RT002 injectable phase 2 cervical dystonia trial

* Company also announced additional positive efficacy results and that RT002 was generally safe and well-tolerated

* In all three cohorts, RT002 injectable appeared to be generally safe and well-tolerated through week 24

* Revance Therapeutics- Based on phase 2 results, expects to discuss next steps in clinical program with US and EU regulatory agencies later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: