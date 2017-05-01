FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revance provides update on mid-stage study of heel pain drug
May 1, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Revance provides update on mid-stage study of heel pain drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc-

* Revance provides update on phase 2 program for RT002 injectable in the management of plantar fasciitis

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - revance expects to report topline results from phase 2 study in q4 of 2017

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - study protocol has been submitted to U.S. Food and drug administration and is scheduled to post on clintrials.gov this week

* Revance Therapeutics- expanding program investigating use of daxibotulinumtoxina for injection from a single center to a multi-center study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

