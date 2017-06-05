BRIEF-Revance reports additional positive week 24 efficacy results from rt002 injectable phase 2 cervical dystonia trial

June 5 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:
* Revance reports additional positive week 24 efficacy results from rt002 injectable phase 2 cervical dystonia trial
* Revance Therapeutics Inc- the results are in addition to findings reported on May 18, 2017, which showed rt002 injectable to be safe,well-tolerated
* Revance Therapeutics- based on the phase 2 results, expects to discuss next steps in clinical program with U.S.,EU regulatory agencies later in the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: