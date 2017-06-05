FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

June 5, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Revance reports additional positive week 24 efficacy results from rt002 injectable phase 2 cervical dystonia trial

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* Revance reports additional positive week 24 efficacy results from rt002 injectable phase 2 cervical dystonia trial

* Revance Therapeutics Inc- the results are in addition to findings reported on May 18, 2017, which showed rt002 injectable to be safe,well-tolerated​

* Revance Therapeutics- ‍based on the phase 2 results, expects to discuss next steps in clinical program with U.S.,EU regulatory agencies later in the year​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

