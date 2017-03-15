FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics says entered into services agreement with Ajinomoto Althea
March 15, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics says entered into services agreement with Ajinomoto Althea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance therapeutics inc- on march 14, 2017 co entered into services agreement with ajinomoto althea, inc.- sec filing

* Revance therapeutics-under agreement,althea has agreed to provide co with future source of commercial fill/finish services for neuromodulator products

* Revance therapeutics inc- services agreement has an initial term that will expire in seven years

* Revance therapeutics- agreement provides co expanded capacity,second source of drug product manufacturing to support launch of daxibotulinumtoxina for injection (rt002) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

