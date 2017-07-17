FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revelo sells San Guillermo and Reprado gold-silver projects to Austral Gold
July 17, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 34 minutes ago

BRIEF-Revelo sells San Guillermo and Reprado gold-silver projects to Austral Gold

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Revelo Resources Corp

* Revelo sells san guillermo and reprado gold-silver projects to austral gold

* Revelo - signed letter of intent with austral gold allowing austral to purchase co's gold-silver projects at san guillermo & reprado in northern chile

* Revelo resources corp - austral to purchase projects in exchange for common shares in austral and a royalty on future production from projects

* Revelo resources - loi allows austral to gain 100 percent interest in san guillermo and reprado projects in exchange for 10 million common shares in austral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

