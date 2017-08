April 20 (Reuters) - Reven Housing REIT Inc:

* Reven Housing REIT acquires 68 SFR portfolio in Birmingham, Alabama

* Reven Housing REIT Inc - contract purchase price for 68 acquired properties was approximately $5.2 million exclusive of closing costs

* Reven Housing REIT Inc says company funded 100% of purchase with cash