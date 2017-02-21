FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT enters into agreement with H&J Properties
February 21, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT enters into agreement with H&J Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Reven Housing Reit Inc

* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing

* Reven Housing REIT Inc - total contract purchase price for 27 properties is $2.1 million, excluding closing costs and subject to certain adjustments

* Reven Housing REIT - purchase and sale agreement is for purchase of a portfolio of up to 27 single-family homes located in memphis, tennessee Source text: (bit.ly/2m9ulwi) Further company coverage:

