BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast reports Q1 loss per share of $1.97
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says produced an average of approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day in Q1 of 2017
May 5 Reven Housing Reit Inc
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
May 22 Risk management firm Assurant Inc said on Monday it appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European operation.
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes