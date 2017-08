April 20 (Reuters) - REVENIO GROUP OYJ

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 NET SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STRONG

* 2017 PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT A HEALTHY LEVEL DESPITE GROWTH INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon:

