Feb 16 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 6.6 million euros ($7.00 million) versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 2.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Will propose dividend of 0.74 euro per share

* Says net sales growth is expected to remain strong in 2017, profitability to remain at healthy level despite growth investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)