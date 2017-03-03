FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Revlon Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Revlon Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc

* Revlon reports 2016 net sales growth across all segments; raises and accelerates acquisition synergy estimates

* Revlon says in 2016, co has incurred EA integration restructuring charges of $34.5 million and Elizabeth Arden acquisition and integration costs of $40.7 million

* Revlon says as a result of Elizabeth Arden integration program co has identified increased annualized synergies and cost reductions of about $190 million

* Revlon says "$190 million of expected annualized synergies and cost reductions are expected to be generated over a multi-year period"

* Revlon says in connection with implementing EA integration restructuring program, co expects to recognize about $65 million - $75 million of total pre-tax restructuring charges

* Qtrly loss per share $0.70

* Revlon says for 2016, company realized about $3 million of cost-reductions, which primarily benefited Elizabeth Arden segment results

* Revlon says qtrly total net sales as reported of $800.7 million versus $521.9 million

* Revlon says recognized $23.4 million in non-cash impairment charges attributable to its other segment during q4 of 2016.

* Revlon says on an adjusted basis, net income was $22.7 million in Q4 of 2016, compared to $64.9 million in Q4 of 2015

* Revlon says in 2016, co incurred EA integration restructuring charges of $34.5 million and elizabeth arden acquisition and integration costs of $40.7 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.