2 hours ago
BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $195 million to $205 million

* Q2 sales $43.4 million versus $43.1 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $52 million to $55 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 excluding items

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc - expects Q3 2017 revenue in $52 - $55 million range and adjusted ebitda in 8% - 10% range

* Revolution Lighting Technologies - expects FY 2017 revenue in $195 - $205 million range, an increase of 13% - 19% over 2016, adjusted EBITDA of about 10%

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc - expects FY 2017 non-gaap net income in $0.40 - $0.45 per share range

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc - company expects to have positive free cash flow for year in $15 million range

* FY 2017 revenue view $203.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $53.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $43.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

