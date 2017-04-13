BRIEF-Reworld Media announces its project of merger-absorption of Sporever

April 13 (Reuters) - Reworld Media SA:

* Announces its project of merger-absorption of Sporever SA

* Transaction was subject of a merger agreement signed on April 13, 2017

* Boards of directors of Sporever and Reworld Media met on April 11, 2017 and approved terms of merger-absorbtion

* Merger ratio to be set at 0.5 Reworld Media shares for 1 Sporever share (price of 3 euros ($3.2) per share for Reworld Media and € 1.5 per share for Sporever)

* The merger would have a retroactive effect on the accounting and fiscal plan as of January 1, 2017

* Share capital of Reworld Media would thus be composed of 34,612,958 shares in total at the end of the operation