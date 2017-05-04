BRIEF-Rex Energy expects 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth

May 4 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018

* Expect 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth in 2018

* Sees 2017 exit rate production growth (Dec. 2017 versus. Dec. 2016) of 15pct - 20pct

* Targeting two-year compounded annual production growth rate of 15pct - 20pct by 2018

* Sees exit rate production growth for 2018 of 10pct - 15pct (Dec. 2018 versus. Dec. 2017)

* Rex Energy's net operational capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be in range of $115.0 - $130.0 million

* Estimates for average daily production remain in range of 194.0 - 204.0 MMCFE/D for FY 2017

* Full-Year 2018 net operational capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $65.0 - $80.0 million

* For full-year 2018, Rex Energy estimates that average daily production will be in range of 255.0 - 265.0 MMCFE/D

* Production growth in 2017 and 2018 to result in about $8.0 million - $9.0 million reduction in unutilized processing capacity fees