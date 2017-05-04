FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Rex Energy expects 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy expects 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018

* Expect 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth in 2018

* Sees 2017 exit rate production growth (Dec. 2017 versus. Dec. 2016) of 15pct - 20pct

* Targeting two-year compounded annual production growth rate of 15pct - 20pct by 2018

* Sees exit rate production growth for 2018 of 10pct - 15pct (Dec. 2018 versus. Dec. 2017)

* Rex Energy's net operational capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be in range of $115.0 - $130.0 million

* Estimates for average daily production remain in range of 194.0 - 204.0 MMCFE/D for FY 2017

* Full-Year 2018 net operational capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $65.0 - $80.0 million

* For full-year 2018, Rex Energy estimates that average daily production will be in range of 255.0 - 265.0 MMCFE/D

* Production growth in 2017 and 2018 to result in about $8.0 million - $9.0 million reduction in unutilized processing capacity fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.