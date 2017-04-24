FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy reports Q1 production was 173.4 MMCFE/D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Q1 production was 173.4 MMCFE/D, consisting of 110.1 MMCF/D of natural gas, 9.7 MBOE/D of NGLS, 0.8 MBOE/D of condensate

* During Q1 of 2017, realized natural gas prices, before effects of hedging, improved approximately 42 pct as compared to Q4 2016

* Continues to expect full-year 2017 realized C3+ NGL prices to average approximately 50 pct - 55 pct of WTI

* Four Wells on Wilson Pad are expected to be placed into sales in Q3 of 2017

* Expect to see "substantial production growth" in back half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

