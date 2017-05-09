FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Rex Energy reports qtrly adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy reports qtrly adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy Corp says adjusted net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $5.5 million, or $0.06 per share

* Rex Energy Corp says Q1 2017 production volumes from continuing operations were 173.4 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy -operating revenue from continuing operations for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $52.1 million, which represents an increase of 103% from last year

* Rex Energy Corp - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.02

* Rex Energy Corp says qtrly total operating revenue $52.1 million versus. $25.7 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $47.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rex Energy Corp sees Q2 production 179.0 - 184.0 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy Corp sees 2017 production 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy Corp says expects four-well baird pad in Moraine East to be placed into sales on June 1, 2017

* Rex Energy -expects natural gas basis differentials, including effects of basis hedges, to be in range of $0.25 - $0.35 off of Nymex for Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.