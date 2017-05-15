FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy says to reduce authorized number of shares to 100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy - on May 12, 2017 , co filed a certificate of amendment to certificate of incorporation of Rex Energy Corporation with secretary of state of state of delaware

* Rex Energy - amend certificate of incorporation to effectuate a previously announced one-for-ten reverse stock split of company's common stock - SEC filing

* Rex Energy - amend its certificate of incorporation to reduce authorized number of shares of company's common stock from 200 million to 100 million Source text - bit.ly/2qjfLqx Further company coverage:

