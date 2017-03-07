FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Rex Energy sees FY 2017 net operational CapEx $70-$80 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy sees FY 2017 net operational CapEx $70-$80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* Production from continuing operations for Q4 of 2016 was 194.9 mmcfe/d, a 12% year-over-year increase

* Rex Energy Corp - operating revenue from continuing operations for 3 months ended dec 31, 2016 was $48.0 million, represents increase of 75%

* Rex Energy - operating revenue from continuing operations for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $48.0 million, which represents an increase of 75%

* Sees Q1 2017 production 173.0 - 175.0 mmcfe/d

* Sees FY 2017 production 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d

* Sees FY 2017 net operational capital expenditures $70.0 - $80.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.