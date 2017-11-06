BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals posts Q3 loss per share $0.04

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - Co received a positive opinion from european medicines agency on orphan drug designation for RX-3117 in pancreatic cancer​

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍Cash and investments totaled about $23.2 million as of Sept 30, 2017, compared to about $20.3 million as of Dec 31, 2016​

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Expects that cash and investments will be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for current activities into 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: