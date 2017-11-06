FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals posts Q3 loss per share $0.04
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 4:26 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals posts Q3 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - Co received a positive opinion from european medicines agency on orphan drug designation for RX-3117 in pancreatic cancer​

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍Cash and investments totaled about $23.2 million as of Sept 30, 2017, compared to about $20.3 million as of Dec 31, 2016​

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Expects that cash and investments will be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for current activities into 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.