BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Rexahn effects 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Previously announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split became effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results