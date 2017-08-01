FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q2 FFO per share $0.23
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
Politics
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:00 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Q2 FFO per share $0.23

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.23

* Q2 FFO per share $0.23

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.26​

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - ‍updating its full year 2017 guidance for company share of core FFO to a range of $0.93 to $0.96 per diluted share

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - ‍full year guidance assumes year-end same property portfolio occupancy within a range of 94% to 96%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.