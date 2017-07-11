July 11 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* Rexford Industrial Realty - on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire an industrial park

* Rexford Industrial Realty - expects to fund deal through combination of available cash on hand, by drawing on co's unsecured revolving credit facility

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of industrial park is $210.5 million, exclusive of closing costs

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - company made a deposit of $6.0 million upon entering into agreement