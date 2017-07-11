July 11 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:
* Rexford Industrial Realty - on July 5, co through
operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered
into agreement to acquire an industrial park
* Rexford Industrial Realty - expects to fund deal through
combination of available cash on hand, by drawing on co's
unsecured revolving credit facility
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of
industrial park is $210.5 million, exclusive of closing costs
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - company made a deposit of
$6.0 million upon entering into agreement - sec filing
