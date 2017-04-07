FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Rexlot Holdings enters subscription agreement with Keen Start
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
April 7, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rexlot Holdings enters subscription agreement with Keen Start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Rexlot Holdings Ltd

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Aggregate subscription price of subscription shares is hk$254.6 million and aggregate principal amount of convertible bonds is hk$348 million

* Co conditionally agreed to allot, and subscriber agreed to subscribe for shares at subscription price of hk$0.134 per share and convertible bonds

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from share subscription and cb subscription will be approximately hk$602.6 million and hk$600.1 million

* Subscriber is Keen Start Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.