BRIEF-Rexnord reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21
May 17, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Rexnord reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord reports Q4 fy17 financial results and initiates fy18 operating outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 sales $504 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexnord Corp - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $365 million to $385 million

* Rexnord Corp - Expect GAAP net income to be in a range of $87 million to $107 million for fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

