3 months ago
BRIEF-Reyes Holdings expands footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada
May 16, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Reyes Holdings expands footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada

* Reyes Holdings - letter of intent announced today involves west operating unit of Coca-Cola refreshments, which is part of Coca-Cola Company

* Reyes Holdings - agreement is part of a plan to refranchise all of Coca-Cola Company's U.S. bottling territories by end of 2017

* Reyes Holdings - financial terms are not being disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

