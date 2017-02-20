BRIEF-Rezidor board recommends shareholders reject mandatory bid from HNA Tourism Group

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rezidor Hotel Group AB

* The board of Rezidor recommends the shareholders not to accept HNA Tourism Group's mandatory offer of SEK 34.86 per share

* Says unanimously recommends the shareholders not to accept the offer. The offer does not reflect the value of Rezidor from a financial perspective.

* On December 22, 2016, HNA Tourism Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary HNA Sweden Hospitality Management AB, announced a mandatory cash tender offer to the shareholders of Rezidor to acquire all outstanding shares in Rezidor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)