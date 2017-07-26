BRIEF-Rezidor Q2 profit down yr/yr

July 26 (Reuters) - Rezidor

* Q2 revenue decreased by 2.2% to MEUR 254.1 (259.8)

* Q2 EBITDA amounted to MEUR 28.4 (36.4) and ebitda margin decreased to 11.2% (14.0)

* Says EBITDA is negatively impacted by higher central costs of MEUR 4.6 (mainly of a one-off nature) and higher bad debt costs of MEUR 1.2, as well as softer conversion in the lease L/L portfolio

* Q2 like-for-like ("l/l") revpar for leased and managed hotels was up by 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)