5 months ago
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rgc Resources' unit entered new revolving line of credit note in amount of $30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Rgc Resources Inc

* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A

* Note replaces revolving line of credit note dated March 31, 2016 in original principal amount of $24 million - SEC filing

* Note expires on march 31, 2019

* In connection with note, co's unit entered into first amendment to credit agreement as of March 27, with Wells Fargo

* Amendment revises original credit agreement by extending expiration date for advances under note to March 31, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2nAbSfe) Further company coverage:

