July 3 RH

* RH - ‍on June 28, restoration Hardware Inc, unit of co, entered into eleventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of June 28 - SEC Filing

* RH - ‍Credit agreement establishes an up to $80 million last out, delayed draw term loan facility​

* RH - ‍Under credit agreement, restoration Hardware, Inc. also has a revolving line of credit available of up to $600 million​

* RH - Agreement includes $200 million accordion feature under which revolving line of credit maybe expanded by agreement of parties from $600 million to $800 million​

* RH - ‍credit agreement amends and restates existing tenth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of November 24, 2014, as amended​