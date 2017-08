May 11 (Reuters) - Rh

* Rh updates first quarter fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 to $0.05

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up about 23 percent

* Rh - now expects net revenues in range of $558 million to $562 million for q1

* Rh - now expects net revenues in range of $558 million to $562 million for q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $539.2 million