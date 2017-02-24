Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 RHB Bank Bhd
* qtrly revenue 2.56 billion rgt
* qtrly net profit 261.24 million rgt
* qtrly net interest income 860.6 million rgt versus 890.7 million rgt
* proposed final single tier cash dividend of 7 sen per share
* "malaysian banking sector growth is expected to be modest"
* "group‟s performance for the financial year 2017 is expected to be better than the previous financial year"
* "domestic demand is expected to remain resilient in 2017, exports are expected to show a moderate recovery"
* year ago qtrly net profit 363.4 million rgt, revenue 2.82 billion rgt Source text (bit.ly/2lQzpIT) Further company coverage:
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)