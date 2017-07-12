BRIEF-Changzhou NRB's share trade to halt pending cooperation with manufacturing company
* Says share trade to halt from July 13 pending announcement on cooperation with manufacturing company
July 12 Rheinmetall AG
* Peter Merten (63) stepped down as of july 31, 2017, from his executive board position as chief financial officer of Rheinmetall Automotive, to retire
* Appointed Olaf Hedden (53), until now head of Mechatronics division, as his successor Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* New subsidiary will be engaged in investment and acquisition, as well as import and export trade