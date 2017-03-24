BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
March 24 Rheinmetall Ag
* Says has founded JV with Rohde & Schwarz
* Says will hold 74.9 percent of joint venture with Rohde & Schwarz
* Joint venture to compete for two major german procurement projects: motako, which stands for “mobile tactical communications”, and “motiv”, short for “mobile tactical information network" Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest in Rimac Automobili d.o.o, Greyp Bikes d.o.o in Croatia