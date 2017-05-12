BRIEF-Rheinmetall strikes license deal with China's ZYNP

May 12 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG

* Says its unit KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH has signed a license agreement with the chinese automotive industry supplier ZYNP Corporation, Mengzhou

* Agreement covers the production and marketing of commercial vehicle steel pistons for the Chinese market

* The Chinese licensee will acquire from KS Kolbenschmidt new steel piston production lines

* Investment for the new plant and its equipment will be a sizeable double-digit million euro amount