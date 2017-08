May 18 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG

* MAJOR CONTRACT FOR RHEINMETALL: ELECTRIC MOTOR HOUSINGS FOR CHINA

* WORTH A TOTAL EUR 100 MILLION, THE CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR SEVEN YEARS.

* PRODUCTION START-UP OF THE HIGHLY COMPLEX ALUMINUM HOUSINGS IS SCHEDULED FOR AS EARLY AS MID-2018 AT KPSNC KOLBENSCHMIDT PIERBURG SHANGHAI NONFERROUS COMPONENTS IN CHINA Source text - bit.ly/2rhMDRy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)