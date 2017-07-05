BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
July 6 Rhinomed Ltd:
* Successfully registered Mute and Turbine with Taiwanese Food and Drug Administration
* Registration for distribution and sale of its Turbine and Mute products as class I medical devices in Taiwanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it was initiating a recall of insulin cartridge holders used in some NovoPen Echo insulin pen devices distributed in the United States because the holders may crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, including certain cleaning agents.