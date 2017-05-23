FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rhodes Food Group says HY HEPS up 7.9 pct to 51.4 CPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

* HY turnover up 8.2% to 2.2 billion rand

* HY headline earnings up 15.9% to 126 million rand

* HY diluted HEPS up 7.9% to 51.4 cents per share

* HY profit after tax up 14.6% to 125 million rand

* HY group's gross profit margin 27.1 pct versus 28.2 pct year ago, owing mainly to currency impact on international division

* Volatile rand exchange rate continues to be a risk to performance of international segment

* International results benefited from group's hedging strategy in h1, but this will have reduced benefit in h2

* Plans capital investment of 220 million rand for H2 of 2017, including upgrading of production facilities at Pakco and Ma Baker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

