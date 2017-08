April 7 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* Dividend proposal in amount of 0.35 euro per share

* Outlook for 2017: revenues between 1.20 billion and 1.23 billion euros ($1.28 billion - $1.31 billion)