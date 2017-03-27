FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-RHT Health Trust responds to query regarding trading activity
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 27, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-RHT Health Trust responds to query regarding trading activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - RHT Health Trust

* Trustee-manager notes a bloomberg article published on 26 march entitled "Fortis Healthcare said to consider buyout of Singapore Trust"

* Trustee-Manager has approached Fortis Healthcare Limited to clarify foregoing article

* Trustee-manager not been informed by Fortis of any discussions which it might be having regarding its proposed fundraising exercise

* Trustee-manager informed by Fortis that it is continuously evaluating various restructuring options for all its assets

* Save as stated, Trustee-manager is not aware of any other explanation for unusual trading activity in RHT's units

* "Fortis, had on same day informed Bloomberg that query (and details mentioned therein) was speculative" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.