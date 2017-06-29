BRIEF-Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield
* Mannkind-Deerfield to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant such that each month from October to December, company must maintain at least $10 million of cash & cash equivalents
June 29 RHT Health Trust:
* Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure entered into facility agreements to refinance an existing loan facility
* Unit entered facility agreements with Siemens Bank GMBH and United Overseas Bank Limited for debt financing of S$27.5 million each
* Unit enters facility agreement with Siemens Bank GMBH, Singapore branch for debt financing of S$27.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to reorganize its drug review staff and create a SWAT team to eliminate a backlog of drugs for rare diseases and speed reviews of future applications, it said on Thursday.