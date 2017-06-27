BRIEF-Atos wins four-year contract with Safran
* ATOS WINS MAJOR CONTRACT TO ACCOMPANY SAFRAN IN THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE
June 27 Rhythmone Plc:
* Says Edward Hastings, president of Rhythmone will succeed Subhransu "Brian" Mukherjee as chief executive officer of company, effective July 19 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ATOS WINS MAJOR CONTRACT TO ACCOMPANY SAFRAN IN THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 700 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5 percent