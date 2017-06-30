BRIEF-Jiuzhitang to invest 300 mln yuan to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($44.24 million) to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 billion yuan
June 30Eisai Co Ltd
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary received government subsidy worth 110 million yuan