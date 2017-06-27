BRIEF- Kodama Chemical Industry announces exercise of options
* Says 760 units of its first series options were exercised to 760,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 27
June 27Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ESGBoZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 760 units of its first series options were exercised to 760,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 27
* DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG SHORTENS OFFER PERIOD FOR NEW CORPORATE BOND