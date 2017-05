April 28 RIB Software SE

* First quarter shows operating EBITDA growth by 115.5 pct

* Q1 group revenues increase by 3.6 pct up to 26.2 million euros ($28.46 million)

* Q1 operating EBITDA increases to 15.3 million euros

* Q1 operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) rose during reporting period by 140.8 pct to 11.8 million euros(previous year: 4.9 million euros)