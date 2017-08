March 30 (Reuters) - Riber SA:

* FY net loss 1.1 million euros ($1.18 million) versus loss of 6.3 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 1.1 million euros versus loss of 6.3 million euros year ago

* Riber is confirming its forecast for revenue growth of at least 30 pct compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)