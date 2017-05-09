BRIEF-Ribomic signs license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical

May 8(Reuters) - Ribomic Inc

* Says it signed a license agreement and a memorandum with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

* Says it will receive upfront payment, a royalty and the dividends from sublicensing and business transfer regarding RBM001, from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., according to the agreement

* Says it acquires patents of RBM002 and RBM003, and has the right to research and develop RBM002 and RBM003, according to the memorandum

* Says Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will receive royalties and dividends from sublicensing and business transfer, from the company, if the company succeeds to develop the RBM002 and RBM003 and transfer license

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zzbMtS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)