FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners reports Q4 average daily throughput of 1,203 mdth/d
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners reports Q4 average daily throughput of 1,203 mdth/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners Lp:

* Rice midstream partners reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 average daily throughput of 1,203 mdth/d

* Raised q4 distribution to $0.2505 per common unit, an increase of 6% relative to Q3 2016

* Rice midstream partners lp qtrly total operating revenues $59.5 million versus $29.3 million

* Qtrly gathering volumes averaged 1,203 mdth/d, a 71pct increase over prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.