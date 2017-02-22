BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners reports Q4 average daily throughput of 1,203 mdth/d

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners Lp:

* Rice midstream partners reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 average daily throughput of 1,203 mdth/d

* Raised q4 distribution to $0.2505 per common unit, an increase of 6% relative to Q3 2016

* Rice midstream partners lp qtrly total operating revenues $59.5 million versus $29.3 million

* Qtrly gathering volumes averaged 1,203 mdth/d, a 71pct increase over prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: